Play

Culliver (undisclosed) was released off injured reserve by the Colts on Monday, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Culliver signed with the Colts on Aug. 21 and was placed on IR at roster cutdowns less than two weeks later with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old is now available to sign elsewhere, assuming he is healthy enough play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories