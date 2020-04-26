Chris Finke: Joining Niners as UDFA

Finke is expected to sign with the 49ers as an UDFA and receive $95,000 guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Finke wasn't selected over the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the high guaranteed money illustrates he was still a sought-after commodity. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound wideout caught 90 passes for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns over his final two seasons at Notre Dame.