Finke signed with the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With River Cracraft having been ushered to the 53-man roster Monday, a spot reappeared on San Francisco's practice squad for the Notre Dame standout. Finke has been on and off the 49ers' practice since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in late April, though he hasn't yet made an appearance in the regular season. Over his final two collegiate seasons for the Irish between 2018 and 2019, Finke compiled 90 receptions for 1,027 yards and six total touchdowns.