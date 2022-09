The Vikings signed Garrett (groin) to the practice squad Wednesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

Garrett, who was waived by the Rams on Aug. 30, had been dealing with a groin injury suffered during the team's training camp in early August. The 2021 seventh-round pick now appears to be healthy once again, as he will look to work his way back onto an active roster at some point this season.