Herndon is expected to sign with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Herndon was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2018 Draft, and had a promising rookie season he has yet to be able to duplicate. The four-year pro spent last season with the Vikings, recording four catches on seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.
