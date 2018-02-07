Chris Herndon: Will work out at NFL Combine
Herndon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during his senior season at Miami (Fla.), will work out at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on March 3, Christy Cabrera Chirinos of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Herndon was invited to the Senior Bowl but was unable to showcase his abilities while recovering from surgery to repair the MCL injury he sustained to his left knee back on Nov. 24. At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Herndon brings ideal size at tight end and found success while operating out of the slot for the Hurricanes, a skill that could make him a versatile weapon at the NFL level.
