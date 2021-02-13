Hogan will be eligible to be drafted in the Premier Lacrosse League after signing with the organization for the 2021 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Premier Lacrosse League season stretches from June 4 to September 19 which seems to suggest the veteran wide receiver will not play in the 2021 season, although it's possible Hogan could make a return to the NFL at some point. Of course, that's dependent on teams' interest in the 33-year-old who played 11 games with the Jets last season before being cut from injured reserve.