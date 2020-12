Hogan (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and released by the Jets on Saturday.

Hogan was a relatively crucial piece of the Jets passing attack before landing on injured reserve, accumulating 14 receptions for 118 yards in large part due to a variety of injuries to the rest of the receiving corps. The veteran wide receiver appears to be healthy after a seven-week stint on injured reserve, but it remains to be seen if he can catch on with another squad before the end of the regular season.