Hubbard signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hubbard started just 14 games in a four-year stint with the Steelers, but the Browns hope his arrival will be steady insurance in case 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas (triceps) decides to retire.

