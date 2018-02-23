Chris Ivory: Released by Jaguars
Ivory was released by the Jaguars on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Ivory hasn't been the player Jacksonville thought he could be when they gave him a five-year, $32 million contract in the 2016 offseason, as the 2015 Pro-Bowler managed a 3.6 yards-per-carry average and just four touchdowns in two seasons. The Jaguars simply couldn't afford his price tag while also having the league's fourth-highest paid running back, Leonard Fournette, under contract, especially given Ivory's redundant playing style to Jacksonville's young workhorse. Releasing him saves the team roughly $3.68 million in cap space and leaves T.J. Yeldon as the clear backup to Fournette.
