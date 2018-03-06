Chris Ivory: Signing with Buffalo

Ivory agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth a maximum of $6 million, including $3.25 million guaranteed in the first year. Ivory was released by the Jaguars in February after two seasons of a five-year, $32 million contract. He averaged only 3.6 yards on 229 carries and also lost five fumbles in his two seasons in Jacksonville, ultimately finishing his tenure as a healthy scratch for Week 17 and the playoffs. Ivory did at least display some ability to contribute on passing downs, something that wasn't a major part of his repertoire in New Orleans or New York. Set to turn 30 later in March, he should have the inside track for the top backup job behind LeSean McCoy. The Bills now seem less likely to re-sign Mike Tolbert.