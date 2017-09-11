Chris Johnson: May get call from Cardinals

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the team will consider re-signing Johnson after David Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chris Johnson was released at the end of the preseason when the Cardinals elected to keep Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and special teamer Elijhaa Penny for depth behind David Johnson. With Arizona's star running back likely facing an extended absence, the 32-year-old Johnson may soon get a call, though he'd likely have a limited role even if he ends up back with the Cardinals. Williams is the favorite to lead the backfield in Johnson's absence.