Chris Johnson: Officially retires from NFL
Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Steve Layman of NewsChannel 5 Nashville reports.
There seemed to be a chance Johnson could resurface at some point this season, but the 33-year-old -- after averaging 2.5 yards per carry in four games with the Cardinals in 2017 -- is now officially hanging up the cleats for good. Well-known for rewriting the record books at the 2008 NFL Combine, Johnson will go down as one of the most explosive tailbacks to grace the field, and one who still owns the all-time single-season record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage.
