Chris Johnson: Released by Cardinals

Johnson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday following the team's acquisition of Adrian Peterson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson was brought back to the Cardinals after starter David Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. The 32-year-old tallied 45 carries for 114 yards over four games with the team, but now, Peterson is expected to take over that role that Johnson had for a limited time. As a result, Johnson will head back to the free agent market.