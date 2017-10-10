Chris Johnson: Released by Cardinals
Johnson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday following the team's acquisition of Adrian Peterson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson was brought back to the Cardinals after starter David Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. The 32-year-old tallied 45 carries for 114 yards over four games with the team, but now, Peterson is expected to take over that role that Johnson had for a limited time. As a result, Johnson will head back to the free agent market.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Limited to 29 yards in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Notches 63 total yards•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will stick in starting role•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Struggles on 13 touches•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Set for more work in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: May be named starting RB•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...