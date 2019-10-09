The Cardinals waived Jones on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones has played in every game for the Cardinals this season, but he watched his defensive snap count decrease every week until he only saw special-teams snaps in Week 5 against the Bengals. There's a chance Jones is claimed off waivers, otherwise he's a candidate to land on the Cardinals' practice squad.

