Chris Jones: Let go by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Oct 24, 2020
The Lions waived
Jones on Saturday.
Jones was waived last Saturday but re-signed with the team Wednesday just to be cut again this Saturday. The depth cornerback likely will land on the practice squad if he clears waivers, but he may seek a fresh start elsewhere.
