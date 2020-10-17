site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chris Jones: Shown door in Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Oct 17, 2020
The Lions waived
Jones on Saturday.
Jones was on the Lions' roster for three games but was a healthy scratch twice. The Nebraska product averaged 25.4 snaps per game with the Cardinals in 2019, but he may need to settle for a practice squad role for now.
