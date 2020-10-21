site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chris Jones: Signs right back with Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Jones signed with the Lions on Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Jones rejoins the Lions just four days after being waived by the team. Detroit placed defensive end Julian Okwara (undisclosed) on IR to create the roster spot for Jones.
