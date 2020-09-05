site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chris-lacy-lands-on-waivers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chris Lacy: Lands on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
at
9:28 pm ET 1 min read
The Lions waived
Lacy on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Lions added Quintez Cephus in the fifth round of April's draft, so Lacy had a steeper hill to climb during training camp. Lacy is considered a practice-squad candidate if he makes it through waivers.
More News
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/29/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read