The Raiders waived/injured Lacy (undisclosed) on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lacy rejoined the Raiders on a future/reserve contract in January after spending time on the team's practice squad in 2022. He last saw NFL action in 2019 with Detroit. Lacy will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and could be let go if he reaches an injury settlement with Las Vegas.