Lacy (undisclosed) reverted to the Raiders' injured reserve after getting waived/injured by the team Sunday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Lacy was competing for a spot on the Raiders' active roster after spending the 2022 season on their practice squad. The nature of his injury is unclear, but he is now set to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless both he and Las Vegas can reach an injury settlement at some point down the line.