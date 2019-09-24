Lacy was signed to the Lions' practice squad Tuesday.

Lacy seemingly entered the 2019 season as the Lions' clear No. 4 receiver, but he was ultimately waived prior to Week 3 after logging five total snaps on offense compared to 31 on special teams. Meanwhile, the team has refused to part ways with Travis Fulgham, who resides on the active roster but has been a healthy scratch all three weeks of this season. If there's a depth receiver in Detroit to keep an eye on, it's apparent Fulgham is the one the Lions view as the best long-term option.

