Chris Lacy: Signs with Lions' practice squad
Lacy was signed to the Lions' practice squad Tuesday.
Lacy seemingly entered the 2019 season as the Lions' clear No. 4 receiver, but he was ultimately waived prior to Week 3 after logging five total snaps on offense compared to 31 on special teams. Meanwhile, the team has refused to part ways with Travis Fulgham, who resides on the active roster but has been a healthy scratch all three weeks of this season. If there's a depth receiver in Detroit to keep an eye on, it's apparent Fulgham is the one the Lions view as the best long-term option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...