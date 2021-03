Lacy was waived by the Cowboys on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After landing a spot on the team's reserves/future list in January, Lacy will leave Dallas before getting the opportunity to see the field. The receiver last appeared in a matchup in 2019, during which he caught three of his 10 targets for 60 yards in seven games with Detroit. Lacy will try to earn a depth wideout spot with another team for this year.