Play

Lammons was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lammons served in a rotational role in the secondary in the middle of the season, but he played only 13 defensive snaps across the last three games. The 23-year-old totaled 13 tackles (eight solo) and one interception in 12 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories