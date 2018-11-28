Lammons signed with Miami's practice squad Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Ironically, Lammons' last action on an NFL field took place in a preseason loss to the Dolphins in August while playing for the Falcons. Even more interesting was that wide receiver Francis Owusu scored on Lammons in that game, and now Owusu was also signed to the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday. Lammons was beat out by the depth in Atlanta's secondary back in August, but now he has a chance to impress in Miami.

