The Chargers waived/injured Landrum (shoulder) on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Already facing an uphill battle to claim a roster spot for the Chargers, Landrum's efforts were foiled by a shoulder injury sustained early in training camp, which had prevented him from suiting up in the preseason. The Chargers will dump Landrum to make room on the training-camp roster for defensive lineman Whitney Richardson, but Landrum could remain with the organization and revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed off waivers.