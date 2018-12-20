Chris Landrum: Waived by Chargers
Landrum was waived by the Chargers on Thursday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Landrum had struggled with a hip injury in the middle of the season but hasn't played since Week 7 despite recovering from the issue. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent.
