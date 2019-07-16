Chris Maragos: Calling it quits
Maragos (knee) announced Tuesday via his personal twitter account that he's retiring from football.
Maragos just underwent his third knee surgery of his career in December to clean up a torn PCL he suffered in 2017, and the injury was most likely the cause for retirement. The 32-year-old has primarily served as a significant special teams contributor throughout his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
What to watch in training camp
Heath Cummings has the top-10 things you need to watch for in training camp.
-
Expert mock: Best ball strategy
Ben Gretch reviews a best ball expert mock draft that used DRAFT scoring and roster settin...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
QB vs skill position ADP
Ben Gretch plots quarterback Average Draft Positions against the skill position players on...
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...