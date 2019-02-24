Chris Maragos: Let go by Eagles
Maragos (knee) was released by the Eagles on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Maragos missed the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn PCL in late 2017, and underwent additional knee surgery in December. The 32-year-old has primarily served as a significant special teams contributor throughout his career.
