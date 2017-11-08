Chris Matthews: Agrees to injury settlement
The Ravens waived Matthews (thigh) with an injury settlement Wednesday.
Matthews reverted to injured reserve Monday as a result of an undisclosed thigh injury he's been dealing with since mid-October. He'll be free to sign with any team other than Ravens if he clears waivers.
