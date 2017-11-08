Chris Matthews: Let go on injury settlement
The Ravens waived Matthews (thigh) on Tuesday as part of an injury settlement.
Matthews reverted to injured reserve Monday after failing to make significant progress from the thigh injury he's been nursing since mid-October. He'll be free to sign with any team with the Ravens forfeiting their rights to the wideout.
