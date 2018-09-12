The Colts released McCain (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

McCain made it through final roster cuts, but was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The skilled pass rusher recorded five sacks as a reserve last year for the Chargers, but had some off-the-field problems during the offseason.

