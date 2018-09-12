Chris McCain: Released off IR
The Colts released McCain (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
McCain made it through final roster cuts, but was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The skilled pass rusher recorded five sacks as a reserve last year for the Chargers, but had some off-the-field problems during the offseason.
More News
-
Colts' Chris McCain: Moves to IR•
-
Colts' Chris McCain: Faces battery charges•
-
Colts' Chris McCain: Inks deal with Indy•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Expected to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Receives tender offer from Chargers•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Full participant Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...