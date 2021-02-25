site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chris Milton: Cut by Titans
The Titans cut Milton (knee) on Thursday.
Milton appeared in 14 games with Tennessee last season before hitting IR due to a knee injury late December. The 28-year-old will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
