The Raiders signed Myarick to the practice squad Monday.

Myarick joined the Raiders in early August and appeared in all three preseason games, hauling in his lone target for 17 yards. He was released Sunday after failing to make the team's 53-man roster, but Myarick will stay with the organization on the practice squad. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Giants, when he caught seven passes (on eight targets) for 65 yards and a touchdown across 16 regular-season games, contributing on both offense and special teams.