Chris Myarick: Let go by Miami

Myarick was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday.

A strong finish to the preseason wasn't enough to earn Myarick a spot in Miami's crowded tight end room. The undrafted rookie out of Temple will look for a chance with another club.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week