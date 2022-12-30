Myarick was re-signed to the Giants' practice squad Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

After being waived Wednesday, Myarick will stay in New York, joining their practice unit Friday. The 27-year-old has appeared in all 15 of the Giants' games to this point this season, making him a likely candidate to get elevated to the active roster at some point down the stretch. Myarick has produced seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown while splitting time between the offense and special teams this year.