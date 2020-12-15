Myarick reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The Temple product shifts off the active roster for the time being, however, there's a strong chance of him being re-activated for a Week 15 matchup against New England. Starting tight end Mike Gesicki injured his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and per Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald, there is concern from the team that he will be forced to sit out at least one game. Myarick has garnered an extremely minimal offensive role with five snaps over his two appearances this season.