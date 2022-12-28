Myarick has been waived by the Giants, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.
Myarick was let go in favor of the team adding guard depth. He was drafted by New York in 2020 and accumulated 65 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions across 13 games during the 2022 season. The 27-year-old will now look for a new opportunity.
