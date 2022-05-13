The Cowboys waived Naggar on Friday.
Naggar kicked off his career last May as an undrafted free agent with the Jets, only to be waived in the middle of the preseason. After latching on to the Browns' practice squad, the team elevated him for Week 16 action at Green Bay, where he made one of two field-goal attempts and one of two point-after tries. The Cowboys eventually signed Naggar to a reserve/future contract in early February, but upon his release the team only has UDFA Jonathan Garibay at place kicker on the 90-man roster.