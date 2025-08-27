Oladokun was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Oladokun signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City in February after spending the majority of the 2024 campaign on the team's practice squad. The quarterback completed 11 of 23 passes for 120 yards and turned two carries into 36 rushing yards over three preseason contests with the team. If Oladokun clears waivers, he'll likely stick around as a member of the Chiefs' practice squad in 2025.