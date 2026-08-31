The Chiefs waived/injured Oladokun (undisclosed) on Sunday.

Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier have won spots on the initial 53-man roster as the backup and emergency quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes (knee). Oladokun missed Friday's preseason finale against the Seahawks due to an unknown injury, meaning the quarterback will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. If the 28-year-old does revert to IR, he will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.