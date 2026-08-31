The Chiefs waived/injured Oladokun (undisclosed) on Sunday.

Oladokun participated in the first two preseason games for the Chiefs before missing the third due to injury. The quarterback completed 10 of his 17 pass attempts for 78 yards and an interception. The 28-year-old also rushed four times for 32 yards. Oladokun was unable to outperform Justin Fields or Garrett Nussmeier and will now be placed on waivers. The quarterback will likely go unclaimed and spend the entirety of the 2026 season on the Chiefs' injured reserve list unless he is waived with an injury settlement.