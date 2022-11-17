The Cardinals signed Pierce to the practice squad Wednesday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Pierce previously worked out for Arizona in late October after reaching an injury settlement with the team in early September. The undrafted tight end, who spent his inaugural preseason with Arizona this summer, will now re-join the team via the practice squad. With top tight end Zach Ertz (knee) set to miss the remainder of the season, Pierce could stand to make his NFL debut as a potential game-day elevation moving forward.