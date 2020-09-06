Rowland did not make the Falcons' 53-man roster, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
During a typical offseason, an undrafted free agent like Rowland would have the opportunity to prove himself in preseason competition. Devoid of inter-squad contests leading up to Week 1, however, Atlanta decided against signing a single undrafted rookie to the active roster. The Falcons elected to go with the experience of Brandon Powell at kick returner, but Rowland still may be presented an opportunity to develop his skill set as a member of Atlanta's 16-man practice squad.