Rowland signed a deal to join the Falcons' practice squad Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Rowland's training camp efforts fell short of a spot on the 53-man roster, but he will have an opportunity to prove himself to Falcons coaches in practice. Brandon Powell ended up winning the kick returner job during camp, while the Falcons will lean on Olamide Zaccheaus as both the No. 4 receiver and possibly the No. 2 returner option behind Powell. The Tennessee State standout provides depth should one of those players suffer an injury or struggle in performance, as he continues his development with the practice squad.