Chris Rowland: Joining Falcons

Rowland is expected to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rowland will reportedly receive $80,000 guaranteed in the deal. He was named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference and offensive player of the year for FCS-level Tennessee State last season. Rowland had 104 catches for 1,437 yards and eight touchdowns, but his work in the return game (355 yards on kick returns, 166 yards on punt returns and two touchdowns) are likely his best path toward earning a roster spot.