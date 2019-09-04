Chris Slayton: Waived by Giants
Slayton was waived by the Giants on Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The Giants selected Slayton during the seventh round of April's draft, but he was unable to show enough prior to Saturday's roster deadline to earn a place on the 53-man roster. The 23-year-old had six tackles (two solo) in four preseason contests.
