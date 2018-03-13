Smith signed a three-year, $14 million contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Browns are putting a great deal of confidence in Smith, who has just 7.5 sacks over four seasons in the league. The 2017 season was the first one where Smith played all 16 games, and he posted 26 tackles and three sacks while averaging just 25 defensive snaps per game for the Bengals. Smith will compete with Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah for reps at defensive end.