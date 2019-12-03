Chris Smith: Let go by Cleveland
Smith was waived by the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Smith was a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, as he apparently fell out of favor in the defensive line rotation. The 27-year-old had one assisted tackle in nine games while working in a rotational role.
