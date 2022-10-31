Streveler reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Streveler was elevated for the Jets' matchup against the Patriots but was surprisingly left inactive. There was a belief the dual-threat quarterback could be used in certain packages against New England, but the situation remains unclear. "We had some things going into the weekend," coach Robert Saleh said. "Not going to go into detail in terms of having the opportunity to get him up. A couple things happened, and we deactivated him." Regardless of what happened in Week 8, it appears Streveler's running ability could be utilized by New York moving forward. However, the practice-squad quarterback is now eligible for just two more elevations this season.